Why AB de Villiers is a worry for Proteas

The one-day series against England will serve as rehearsals for the real thing: the Champions Trophy

23 May 2017 - 06:34 Telford Vice
AB de Villiers. Picture; GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

Half-centuries for Hashim Amla‚ Faf du Plessis and David Miller and three wickets for Chris Morris were the highlights of SA’s tour-match victory against Northamptonshire on Sunday.

The lowlight was the absence of AB de Villiers‚ who also missed the first match of the tour against Sussex on Friday with a respiratory problem.

SA will want De Villiers back for the one-day series against England, which starts at Headingley on Wednesday‚ continues at The Rose Bowl on Saturday and ends at Lord’s on Monday.

These matches will serve as rehearsals for the real thing: the Champions Trophy in which SA will play their first match, against Sri Lanka, at The Oval next Saturday.

That could be a challenging timeline for someone trying to shake off a bad case of the flu‚ and South Africans will hope De Villiers does. But until now‚ De Villiers’s team have not needed him — they followed their 66-run win over Sussex with a closer but still convincing 13-run success in Northampton.

The South Africans overcame the loss of Quinton de Kock for a duck to the 11th ball with a stand of 93 between Amla and Du Plessis‚ another of 74 between Miller and Farhaan Behardien and a late‚ unbroken blast of 54 off 38 balls by Morris and JP Duminy‚ who batted at No9. Amla made 59‚ Du Plessis 50 and Miller 51‚ and there was a handy 33 from Behardien.

Those efforts earned the visitors a total of 275/7 and all that kept Northants in the chase was a 43-ball 54 by 20-year-old debutant Tom Sole‚ the home side’s No9.

That followed opener Max Holden’s 55‚ which kept Northants steady after Morris bowled Ben Duckett with the third ball of their reply.

Morris took 3/36 with Morné Morkel and Imran Tahir claiming two wickets each in an improved bowling performance in which only Dwaine Pretorius conceded more than a run a ball.

