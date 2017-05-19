The son of Proteas bowling legend Makhaya Ntini has been named in the SA under-19 squad to take on the West Indies in a five-match youth one-day international series in Durban and Pietermaritzburg in July.

Thando Ntini is one of nine new caps in the squad that will captained by Raynard van Tonder against the highly rated West Indians‚ who won the 2016 International Cricket Council (ICC) under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The other six players in the squad were part of the team that beat Sri Lanka in a one-day international series in January‚ and it includes experienced campaigner Wandile Makwetu‚ the most-capped player in the side, having made his debut at the 2016 World Cup.

Coach Lawrence Mahatlane said he was pleased with the team he selected and believed the series served as valuable preparation for the 2018 under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in January.

"Testing ourselves against the world champions is an ideal opportunity for us as a team to see where we are with the 2018 World Cup just around the corner‚" Mahatlane said.

"It is an exciting team and, with only six players having previously represented SA, this is a great opportunity for those selected to showcase their talent."

Cricket SA (CSA) high performance manager Vincent Barnes said: "With the ICC under-19 World Cup only a few months away‚ the West Indies series is a very important series for our team.

"There have been a few changes to the squad that beat Sri Lanka earlier this year and the West Indies‚ who are the current World Cup champions‚ will provide the required stiff opposition for the home side."

SA under-19 team: Raynard van Tonder (FS)‚ Matthew Breetzke (EP)‚ Curtis Campher (Gauteng)‚ Jesse Christensen (WP)‚ Gerald Coetzee (FS)‚ Jade de Klerk (EP)‚ Fraser Jones (KZN Inland)‚ Wandile Makwetu (Gauteng)‚ Andile Mokgakane (KZN Coastal)‚ Kgaudise Molefe (Gauteng)‚ Jacob Miltz (Gauteng)‚ Thando Ntini (WP)‚ Jiveshan Pillay (Northerns)‚ Hermann Rolfes (Northerns)‚ Kenan Smith (EP).

TMG Digital