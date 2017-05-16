Quinton De Kock wary of putting big-event jinx on Proteas

Quinton de Kock has heard it all before‚ and the last thing he wants to do is add to the noise.

This time, that noise is about June’s Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

"I don’t want to say too much. I don’t want to jinx myself or jinx the team‚" De Kock said.

"The Proteas have always been seen as favourites when they go into big tournaments.

"This time, we don’t want to be that. We just want to be that team who go there and do our best," he said.

SA did that more often than not in 2016-17‚ winning 23 matches and losing only five across all formats.

Part of that success was winning 14 of their 16 one-day internationals (ODIs)‚ which would seem to bode well for the Champions Trophy.

It did for Imran Tahir‚ who has been central to many of SA’s victories and is the No1-ranked ODI and T20 bowler.