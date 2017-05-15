Dale Steyn has ruled himself out of SA’s Test series in England in July after failing to recover fully from a shoulder injury.

The champion fast bowler has been sidelined since November‚ when he fractured his shoulder for the second time in 13 months during the first Test of SA’s series in Australia.

He was booked off for up to six months, but on Saturday he said he would remain out of the equation beyond that deadline.

"My recovery is going well but it is taking a little longer than I expected it to‚" Steyn said.

"I am able to do a lot of things — running‚ hiking‚ gym work. But bowling is not one of them and I won’t be ready in time."

SA found ways to win Test series against Australia‚ Sri Lanka and New Zealand without Steyn. But England in England will be their toughest assignment since their tour to India in 2015.

And Steyn was the deadliest bowler on either side on SA’s last tour to England in 2012‚ when he took 15 wickets.