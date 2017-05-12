Big exodus after World Cup, says Faf

"And a number of the senior players and I are aiming to win the 2019 World Cup in order to end our international careers in style," Du Plessis says.

Besides himself, Du Plessis does not say which players might retire then. But of the squad of 15 that will play in the Champions Trophy in England in June, fewer than a third — Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Quinton de Kock — will be under the age of 30 at the time of the 2019 World Cup.

Du Plessis offers a conflicted take on the decision of his longtime friend AB de Villiers to withdraw from SA’s Test series against New Zealand‚ England and Bangladesh.

"I can’t sit and say he should be playing Test cricket because the guy has been doing it for 12 years and 106 Test matches‚" Du Plessis is quoted as saying.

"It translates to so much time away from home, and people have to understand that there is a human side of the decision to consider. However‚ from a cricket point of view, I would obviously be the first to say that AB needs to play Tests for SA because he is one of the best batsmen in the world.

"For him, it’s about spending more time at home and getting to the 2019 World Cup.

"I’m in a different boat. I see myself heading towards the 2019 World Cup playing all formats of the game and then calling time on my career. I fully respect AB’s decision, but I don’t agree with it."

