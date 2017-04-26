Sport / Cricket

CRICKET AWARDS

Quinton de Kock tops Cricket SA awards nominations list

26 April 2017 - 06:40 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Quinton de Kock. Picture: REUTERS
Image: Quinton de Kock. Picture: REUTERS

Quinton de Kock’s stellar 2016-17 season could be handsomely rewarded at the Cricket SA awards to be held at the Kyalami Theatre on the Track on May 13.

De Kock has been nominated in the following categories: cricketer of the year‚ Test cricketer of the year‚ ODI cricketer of the year‚ player’s player of the year‚ award of excellence and fans’ cricketer of the year.

In the early part of the 2016-17 season‚ De Kock racked up five consecutive Test 50s and played a crucial role in SA’s 2-1 series win in Australia.

In the 2016 portion of the season‚ De Kock tallied 695 runs at 63.18 in eight Tests and 857 runs at 57.13 in 17 ODIs.

The 2017 segment of the season was not as rich but timely contributions of 374 runs at 53.42 in five Tests and 423 runs at 42.30 in 10 ODIs represented a healthy return.

The bulk of his Test runs came when the top order had faltered and‚ alongside Temba Bavuma‚ he showed SA’s young brigade is well equipped for the rigours of Test cricket and the pressures that come with counter-punching a team out of trouble in difficult batting conditions.

De Kock will be expected to play a crucial role in SA’s attempt to annex their first ICC trophy in 19 years when they start their assault on the Champions Trophy in June.

TMG Digital

Settled Chris Morris sparkles in India

South African allrounder Morris grabs big headlines with wicket-taking and batting performance
Sport
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
We just have to keep on winning, boasts Komphela
Sport / Soccer
2.
Kohli in pain after Bangalore bust
Sport / Cricket
3.
Tsotsobe charged with match fixing, faces ban
Sport / Cricket
4.
Top coach rates Wayde to rock in 800m
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Stormers turn to homeboy Shaun Treeby against ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Match no drag as Smokers take on non-Smokers in fiery clash
Opinion / Columnists

Tsotsobe charged with match fixing, faces ban
Sport / Cricket

Ace spinner Keshav Maharaj rewarded with spot in SA side
Sport / Cricket

Proteas coach Russell Domingo keen to stay
Sport / Cricket

AB’s fitness in question
Sport / Cricket

Vernon Philander’s injury a worry ahead of tour
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.