Quinton de Kock’s stellar 2016-17 season could be handsomely rewarded at the Cricket SA awards to be held at the Kyalami Theatre on the Track on May 13.

De Kock has been nominated in the following categories: cricketer of the year‚ Test cricketer of the year‚ ODI cricketer of the year‚ player’s player of the year‚ award of excellence and fans’ cricketer of the year.

In the early part of the 2016-17 season‚ De Kock racked up five consecutive Test 50s and played a crucial role in SA’s 2-1 series win in Australia.

In the 2016 portion of the season‚ De Kock tallied 695 runs at 63.18 in eight Tests and 857 runs at 57.13 in 17 ODIs.

The 2017 segment of the season was not as rich but timely contributions of 374 runs at 53.42 in five Tests and 423 runs at 42.30 in 10 ODIs represented a healthy return.

The bulk of his Test runs came when the top order had faltered and‚ alongside Temba Bavuma‚ he showed SA’s young brigade is well equipped for the rigours of Test cricket and the pressures that come with counter-punching a team out of trouble in difficult batting conditions.

De Kock will be expected to play a crucial role in SA’s attempt to annex their first ICC trophy in 19 years when they start their assault on the Champions Trophy in June.

TMG Digital