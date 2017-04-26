Sport / Cricket

ODI SERIES AGAINST SA

Ace bowler Mark Wood back for England

Indian Premier League commitments keep top trio out separate 14-man squad against Ireland

26 April 2017 - 06:35 Agency Staff
London — Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in England’s 15-man squad for the ODI series against SA and the Champions Trophy tournament, having recovered from ankle surgery.

Wood, who has 11 one-day international caps but missed the recent tour of India, is joined by fellow paceman Liam Plunkett, yet to play for Yorkshire this season because of a calf injury.

A separate 14-man squad was named on Tuesday for two ODIs against Ireland in May with three players — Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes — not included because of Indian Premier League commitments. All three are in the Champions Trophy squad.

Middlesex pace bowler Steven Finn made the squad for the Ireland games but not for the Champions Trophy in June.

Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey is in both squads having missed the West Indies series in March with a shoulder injury.

England face Ireland in Bristol on May 5 and at Lord’s on May 7. They then play SA on May24, 27 and 29.

Reuters

