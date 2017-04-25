That earned Morris modern cricket’s rarest honour — being named man of the match despite being in the losing team.

He scored another half-century in a losing cause on April 22 when he made 52 not out against the Mumbai Indians and shared a stand of 91 with IPL debutant Kagiso Rabada after the Daredevils had been reduced to 24/6.

This caused the Times of India to wonder, "Is Chris Morris batting too low?"

The question was prompted by Morris’s blast of 38 not out off nine balls against Rising Pune Supergiant on April 11‚ when he came in at No6 after 18.2 overs. Against Mumbai Morris was at the crease just two balls later‚ but at No8.

"I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he’s one of the most expensive allrounders in the tournament‚" former fast bowler and national selector Hugh Page said on Monday. "In that form of cricket he’s a matchwinner."

Morris‚ then‚ is earning the $1,044,000 the Daredevils are paying him for his services.

But Page’s bigger point was that Morris knew he belonged.

"I think he feels he’s a permanent fixture in the Delhi Daredevils side. When you play one game and you’re not sure if you’re going to play the next‚ that doesn’t help."

Indeed‚ Morris has featured in all six of Delhi’s games in 2017. But in 2016 he played in 12 of their 14 matches.

So what was Page on about? Probably‚ Morris’s place in SA’s team. He missed 10 of the 17 one-day internationals they played in 2016; some through injury but others because of selection decisions.

With the South African allrounder landscape strewn with Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius along with Morris‚ job security could be a hard thing to achieve.

All of them are in the squad for the Champions Trophy in England in June.

But on current form and even though what it takes to succeed in the IPL is a long way from what will be required to win games in the Champions Trophy‚ the man in possession must be Morris.

