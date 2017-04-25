Sport / Cricket

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE

Kohli in pain after Bangalore bust

Skipper Virat Kohli says crashing against Kolkata Knight Riders after poor batting performance ‘really hurts’

25 April 2017 - 06:32 Agency Staff
Virat Kohli. Picture: AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
Image: Virat Kohli. Picture: AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

New Delhi — Skipper Virat Kohli said "it really hurts" after Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to a record low score of 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing a modest 132, the Bangalore batsmen — including Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers — crashed in just 9.4 overs to mark a new low for the Twenty20 tournament, now in its 10th edition.

Opener Kohli’s first-ball duck started the rot for Bangalore, as none of their batsmen reached double digits and Kedar Jadhav top scored with nine at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

It set an unwanted IPL record after Rajasthan Royals, who are barred over a spot-fixing scandal, totalled just 58 against Bangalore in 2009.

"Our worst batting performance, it really hurts," Kohli said on Sunday.

AFP

