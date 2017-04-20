Sport / Cricket

Ace spinner Keshav Maharaj rewarded with spot in SA side

20 April 2017
He’s cracked it at last: Keshav Maharaj finally got a limited overs call-up on Wednesday, when the selectors named the left-arm spinner for SA’s one-day squad to tour England in May. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj got his first one-day international call-up when he was named on Wednesday in SA’s 15-man squad for three matches against England in May, then followed by the Champions Trophy.

Maharaj, who helped SA to Test success in New Zealand in March, bolsters the spin options alongside Imran Tahir for the ODIs against England. Their first group match of the Champions Trophy will come on June 3 against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

Cricket SA convener Linda Zondi said the selectors have picked a strong squad that covers all the combinations and conditions on offer for the eighth edition of the eight-team event.

In light of the excellent season the Dolphins player has had‚ along with his greater batting ability‚ Maharaj was always going to knock on the limited-overs selection door.

Maharaj only played in two Momentum 1-Day Cup matches but had a big impact in one. His 5/40 on a tacky Kingsmead surface propelled the Dolphins to a 27-run win against the Lions.

Tabraiz Shamsi took 12 wickets in six matches for the all-conquering Titans, but it was Maharaj’s batting strength that convinced Zondi and the rest of the selection panel.

Morné Morkel also forced his way into the squad in Dale Steyn’s continued absence with four all-rounders in Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Chris Morris‚ Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell all making the cut.

"Maharaj gives us a bit more batting depth than a guy like Shamsi or Aaron Phangiso. Maharaj gives us a lot of control and he’s done well in the Test circuit and his domestic limited-overs record is fantastic," said SA coach Russell Domingo.

"He averages 25 with the bat‚ 28 with the ball and an economy rate of just under five. Should he play‚ it allows us the option of breathing easier than the option of two outright spinners who can’t bat."

Aiden Markram and Khaya Zondo will captain the SA A four-day and limited-overs squads on their concurrent tour of England.

Steyn has also been named in the four-day squad with a view to testing his fitness ahead of the Tests against England that start in July.

