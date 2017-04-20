Ace spinner Keshav Maharaj rewarded with spot in SA side

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj got his first one-day international call-up when he was named on Wednesday in SA’s 15-man squad for three matches against England in May, then followed by the Champions Trophy.

Maharaj, who helped SA to Test success in New Zealand in March, bolsters the spin options alongside Imran Tahir for the ODIs against England. Their first group match of the Champions Trophy will come on June 3 against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

Cricket SA convener Linda Zondi said the selectors have picked a strong squad that covers all the combinations and conditions on offer for the eighth edition of the eight-team event.

In light of the excellent season the Dolphins player has had‚ along with his greater batting ability‚ Maharaj was always going to knock on the limited-overs selection door.