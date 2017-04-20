AB’s fitness in question

SA’s one-day captain AB de Villiers was included in the squad for the three-match tour to England in May and the Champions Trophy in June despite a recurring back injury.

De Villiers has missed two matches for his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore as a result of the injury‚ sparking fears that he may not be fully fit for the Champions Trophy.

Proteas team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said they are hoping De Villiers will be fit to lead the side. "He has been plagued with an acute flare up of his long-standing back injury, which has seen him miss two out of the five IPL matches that his franchise has played so far‚" he said.

"He missed out on Tuesday because he had some symptoms, but we are in constant communication with his franchise and he is being seen by a neurologist and neurosurgeon in India. He had a procedure done two days ago and we are hoping he will be back to full fitness soon‚" he said.

However, premier fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander will definitely not be part of the party.

"Steyn is on track to recover from the shoulder injury and the plan is to get him bowling flat out in about a month.

"Philander was playing county cricket for Sussex and sustained a strain of the right groin and the plan is to give him at least three to four weeks rest.

"Prior to our Test series in the UK, we will make a call pending passing a fitness test whether Philander is available to play a couple of games‚" Moosajee said.

