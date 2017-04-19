Vernon Philander’s injury a worry ahead of tour

Vernon Philander’s fitness remains uncertain in the wake of the groin injury he sustained while playing for Sussex at the weekend.

Philander, who was playing his first match for the county in a stint that was scheduled to last for another five games, went wicketless for 57 in 17 overs and scored 13 in the first innings of the match against Kent at Hove.

He did not take the field in the second innings and was instead sent to London for a scan.

SA are set to tour England from June to August, playing in the Champions Trophy and taking on the home side in four Tests and three matches in each of the shorter formats.

"We are aware of Vernon’s groin issue and have been in constant communication with his county‚" a Cricket SA spokesman said on Tuesday.