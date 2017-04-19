CHAMPIONS TROPHY
Vernon Philander’s injury a worry ahead of tour
The Saffer at Sussex turns in a disappointing appearance then goes to London for a scan
Vernon Philander’s fitness remains uncertain in the wake of the groin injury he sustained while playing for Sussex at the weekend.
Philander, who was playing his first match for the county in a stint that was scheduled to last for another five games, went wicketless for 57 in 17 overs and scored 13 in the first innings of the match against Kent at Hove.
He did not take the field in the second innings and was instead sent to London for a scan.
SA are set to tour England from June to August, playing in the Champions Trophy and taking on the home side in four Tests and three matches in each of the shorter formats.
"We are aware of Vernon’s groin issue and have been in constant communication with his county‚" a Cricket SA spokesman said on Tuesday.
"We are still awaiting the final scan reports."
A Sussex spokesman was also unable to provide a significant update. "We are not in a position to comment at the moment; we first need to sort a few things out."
Philander topped the averages in SA’s last Test series in England in 2012‚ when he took a dozen wickets at 23.66.
He is not SA’s only injury worry‚ with AB de Villiers ruled out of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s game against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot on Tuesday.
"Disappointed to be missing the match tonight for RCB‚ due to injury‚" De Villiers posted on social media.
He did not describe the nature of the problem‚ but a back injury resulted in De Villiers missing his team’s first two games in the Indian Premier League.
De Villiers has pulled out of the Test series in England‚ but he is SA’s one-day captain and remains central to their Champions Trophy hopes.
TMG Digital
