Australia’s pace attack could be the deciding factor in Ashes

Mumbai — Australia’s pace attack, emboldened by the return of "once in a generation" bowler Pat Cummins, could prove the difference in the Ashes series against England starting in November, former paceman Brett Lee says.

Steve Smith’s side already boast tearaway paceman Mitchell Starc along with the precision of Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins returned to Test cricket in India after more than five years in the wilderness, replacing injured spearhead Starc and taking eight wickets from the final two matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala. His successful comeback has only bolstered Australia’s already formidable pace resources.

"What Pat Cummins can bring is pace, aggression, control and anything between that. He is a once in a generation bowler," Lee said in an interview at a Mumbai hotel overlooking the Arabian Sea.