Sport / Cricket

BRETT LEE’S OPINION

Australia’s pace attack could be the deciding factor in Ashes

Steve Smith’s side already boast tearaway paceman Mitchell Starc along with the precision of Josh Hazlewood

19 April 2017 - 07:17 AM Agency Staff
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Ravindra Jadeja. Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Ravindra Jadeja. Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Mumbai — Australia’s pace attack, emboldened by the return of "once in a generation" bowler Pat Cummins, could prove the difference in the Ashes series against England starting in November, former paceman Brett Lee says.

Steve Smith’s side already boast tearaway paceman Mitchell Starc along with the precision of Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins returned to Test cricket in India after more than five years in the wilderness, replacing injured spearhead Starc and taking eight wickets from the final two matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala. His successful comeback has only bolstered Australia’s already formidable pace resources.

"What Pat Cummins can bring is pace, aggression, control and anything between that. He is a once in a generation bowler," Lee said in an interview at a Mumbai hotel overlooking the Arabian Sea.

NEIL MANTHORP: Saffers ubiquitous in the counties, but the England invasion began a long time ago

There are small but significant pockets of resistance and resentment in England to the wanton way in which counties have snapped up so many ...
Opinion
1 day ago

The 23-year-old right-armer showed good control and generated enough pace even on the docile surfaces in India to trouble the hosts’ batsmen.

James Pattinson has also been in stellar form in domestic cricket since returning from a 12-month injury layoff in February and the 26-year-old could complete a dream pace quartet for the five-match Ashes series starting in November.

Lee said he would struggle to summon the courage to face such a pace battery. "I would be [scared], absolutely," he said.

"It’s a pretty serious pace barrage that you’ve got. Australian bowling stocks now are pretty healthy."

Lee was also looking forward to seeing how Joe Root, who replaced long-serving Alastair Cook as Test captain, would lead England Down Under. "He’s a class act … his stats back it up as well as prove that he is such an amazing talent," Lee said.

"He’s ranked among the top four, five batsmen in the world. And you throw in the captaincy, I am looking forward to seeing how he goes on the Australian wickets."

Reuters

Floundering Cook seeks resurgence in Durham

The runs have dried up, so Stephen follows in the footsteps of dad Jimmy in a bid to make SA team for England tour
Sport
6 days ago

AB’s magical mystery batting mayhem

The inimitable South African batsman creates more magic in Indore
Sport
7 days ago

How Ray Jennings opened the door for Aiden Markram

Jennings spotted SA top-order batsman and gave him some key advice
Sport
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Oceans winner Lungile Gongqa to steer clear of ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Manager Luis Enrique urges fans to help Barca ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Baxter has priced himself out of Bafana job with ...
Sport
4.
Stormers shrug at short week
Sport / Rugby
5.
Tuks clinch third Varsity Cup
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.