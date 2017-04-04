Markram is one for the future, says Prince

It has become difficult to read the sport pages without seeing an argument for Aiden Markram’s inclusion at the expense of Stephen Cook in the Test squad SA will send to England in July.

This is not one of those stories; it is an explanation for why that is happening.

"If we didn’t have a young opening batsman in the country scoring as many runs as Markram we wouldn’t be saying the same thing‚" former national selector Ashwell Prince said on Monday. " He is a bright talent and he clearly looks like one for the future.

"But if you didn’t have someone like that coming through the ranks would you really be looking at replacing … Cook?

"A month ago people were talking about how solid the partnership was between [Dean] Elgar and Cook. Three or four innings down the line suddenly that’s not the case anymore."

Cook has scored three centuries in his 19 Test innings. But‚ on the tour to New Zealand in March‚ he scraped together 17 runs in four trips to the crease and was dropped for the third Test in Hamilton.

Markram‚ who famously led SA to triumph at the 2014 Under-19 World Cup‚ scored 161 for the Titans in the One-Day Cup final against the Warriors in Centurion on Friday and 183 against the Lions at the Wanderers on March 17. Markram had 508 runs at an average of 56.44 in his nine innings in the One-Day Cup, 165 fewer in one more innings than his opening partner for the Titans‚ Henry Davids. But Davids does not open the batting in first-class cricket.