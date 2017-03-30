Kane Williamson was woken in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. He saw nothing‚ but knew what he was dealing with. "I heard it at about 4am‚" Williamson said.

What New Zealand’s captain heard was rain‚ come to steal his team’s thunder – a levelled Test series against SA.

It kept falling throughout the morning and into the afternoon‚ and at 1.20pm, Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker declared the last day of the third Test‚ well‚ dead in the water.

That suited Russell Domingo just fine. "Today the weather was great‚" Domingo said.

SA would have resumed their second innings on 80/5‚ needing another 95 to make New Zealand bat again.

Things would have been just fine while the overnight pair‚ Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock‚ were at the crease.

But would the rest of the order have been able to sustain the pressure put on them by an attack that had punched above their depleted weight on a pitch starting to offer sharp turn?

Because of the rain‚ we will never know.