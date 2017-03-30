AB de Villiers and Chris Morris have delayed their departure to the Indian Premier League by a few days to play for the Titans in the Momentum One-Day Cup final against the Warriors in Centurion on Friday.

Titans coach Mark Boucher confirmed the Proteas pair would be available at the franchise’s end-of-season awards event where wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen was named the Player of the Year.

Boucher said Klaasen‚ who was part of the Proteas Test squad for the series against New Zealand‚ would not be considered because he was not part of the run-up to the final and opening batsman Henry Davids remained an injury doubt.

"AB [de Villiers] and Chris [Morris] are available for selection in the final‚ Heinrich [Klaasen] is also available but he will not be considered because I don’t want to leave someone out who was part of our run to the final‚" Boucher said.

"If someone gets injured in the course of the next few days‚ he will be an option.

"I had a chat with him to say that he has not been with us for a while and the guys who got us to the final deserve an opportunity to play and he understands that.

"With regard to Henry [Davids]‚ we will have to wait and see. He has just won the player of the tournament for us and he will play if passed fit because of the form that he is in at the moment.

"He had a good training session on Tuesday morning where he batted for a long periods.

"He has been sitting in the oxygen chamber for most of the time since he got injured but I am very happy with the attitude he has showed in an attempt to make himself available to play in the final," Boucher said.

In his last match for the Titans against the Cobras last week‚ De Villiers was dismissed without scoring having faced only two balls.

Boucher said this may prove to be a blessing in disguise as he may want to get it right in the final.

"He must be feeling: ‘I did not contribute to the team’, and he would want to contribute in the final which is good news for us."

TMG Digital