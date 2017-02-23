Sport / Cricket

23 February 2017
Heinrich Klaasen’s absence at the Titans training session, while Heino Kuhn and Rivaldo Moonsamy took turns with the gloves, fuelled suspicion that the up-and-coming wicketkeeper will be named in the Proteas’ Test squad for the New Zealand series.

While the Knights’ Rudi Second staked his claim, with his 684 Sunfoil Series runs at 52.61 putting him seventh on the run-makers list‚ Klaasen is just behind Second with 635 runs at 48.84. Second made more hundreds (three) compared with Klaasen (one) but it seems to have been the lower-order impact that may have trumped Second’s top-order stability.

Either way‚ Titans coach Mark Boucher looked as though he was preparing for life without his No 1 stumper by putting the proven Kuhn and the raw but talented Moonsamy through their paces.

Kuhn will be keeping in their Momentum 1-Day Cup clash against the Cape Cobras at Newlands on Friday, Boucher said.

"One thing I do know is that I’ll need to press Heino into keeping service on Friday but at least I do have Morné Morkel and Lungi Ngidi available for the Friday game‚" Boucher said.

"Ngidi picked up a bit of a niggle, which has forced him to miss practice. I think the guys were a bit rusty on Friday because of the short turnover from the four-day game to the limited overs stuff‚ so the death bowling let us down.

"We did let Robbie Frylinck play but I think we could’ve had better game plans. We played decent cricket throughout the game bar the last five overs."

Moonsamy was one of the bright sparks in Friday’s efficient batting effort which was eclipsed by Frylinck’s record-breaking pyrotechnics.

Fresh from the Lawrence Mahatlane Under-19 school with decent amateur service for the Northerns‚ Boucher likes what he sees in the 20-year-old who made a 46-ball 68.

"Rivaldo knows his game fairly well as a batsman and played a bit of amateur cricket but we mustn’t expect too much from the youngsters who are coming in."

