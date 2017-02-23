Titans pick new keeper as Heinrich Klaasen linked to Test squad call

Kuhn will be keeping in their Momentum 1-Day Cup clash against the Cape Cobras at Newlands on Friday, Boucher said.

"One thing I do know is that I’ll need to press Heino into keeping service on Friday but at least I do have Morné Morkel and Lungi Ngidi available for the Friday game‚" Boucher said.

"Ngidi picked up a bit of a niggle, which has forced him to miss practice. I think the guys were a bit rusty on Friday because of the short turnover from the four-day game to the limited overs stuff‚ so the death bowling let us down.

"We did let Robbie Frylinck play but I think we could’ve had better game plans. We played decent cricket throughout the game bar the last five overs."

Moonsamy was one of the bright sparks in Friday’s efficient batting effort which was eclipsed by Frylinck’s record-breaking pyrotechnics.

Fresh from the Lawrence Mahatlane Under-19 school with decent amateur service for the Northerns‚ Boucher likes what he sees in the 20-year-old who made a 46-ball 68.

"Rivaldo knows his game fairly well as a batsman and played a bit of amateur cricket but we mustn’t expect too much from the youngsters who are coming in."

TMG Digital