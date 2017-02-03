MILESTONE
Faf’s pink-letter day at Bullring
Faf du Plessis and the rest of SA’s gang will be back at the Wanderers on Saturday to play Sri Lanka in this year’s pink ODI
It was two days before Valentine’s Day‚ but Faf du Plessis wore pink underwear anyway.
February 12 2016 was the day SA played England at the Wanderers in the pink one-day international to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Last year‚ as in the preceding three years‚ the Bullring was swathed in pink.
Which was not unlike turning into a dark alley to encounter a nightclub bouncer in a tutu.
Or seeing Du Plessis yank down the waistband of his playing pants to reveal‚ with a wink and a smile‚ pink underwear.
Du Plessis and the rest of SA’s gang will be back at the Wanderers on Saturday to play Sri Lanka in this year’s pink ODI – which coincides with World Cancer Awareness Day.
That should be memorable enough‚ but Du Plessis will have another reason to be in the pink: the match will mark his 100th ODI.
"Growing up you always want to believe you can play a game for your country and to play a hundred is something special‚" David Miller said of the player he shared a century stand with in the second ODI against the Sri Lankans at Kingsmead on Wednesday.
"Doing it on the pink day will make it even more special; it’s going to be a packed house."
But the meaning goes beyond marketing for a man who‚ as SA’s Test and T20 captain‚ has become integral to the new approach they have built from the rubble of their semifinal exit from the 2015 World Cup.
"He brings a lot of maturity to the team as well as that consolidation as a batsman‚" Miller said. "That gets us through the tough times.
"His leadership on and off the field has been something I’ve really enjoyed.
"Even if he’s not captain [in AB de Villiers’ ODI side] he still has that leadership role.
"He’s brought a lot to the team in the last couple of years."
Both Miller and Du Plessis scored centuries at Kingsmead on Wednesday to set up the Proteas’ 121-run win.
Du Plessis spent almost three hours at the crease in Durban’s humidity, not that creaking joints and protesting muscles would have bothered the 32-year-old.
"Someone once told me that if you fear getting hit on the finger, or if you fear when you fall‚ that’s when you are going to get hurt because you go into it 50-50‚" he said. "If you go into it balls to the wall then....
"The next two days will be a write off for me and then we’ll come back for the next game and I will do it again."
And Faf, don’t forget the pink underwear.
Miller has withdrawn from the series with a finger injury sustained while fielding in Durban on Wednesday. He will miss the remaining three matches in Johannesburg‚ Cape Town and Pretoria.
Miller will not be replaced in the squad, with his place likely to be taken by Farhaan Behardien.
TMG Digital
