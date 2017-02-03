Faf’s pink-letter day at Bullring

Or seeing Du Plessis yank down the waistband of his playing pants to reveal‚ with a wink and a smile‚ pink underwear.

Du Plessis and the rest of SA’s gang will be back at the Wanderers on Saturday to play Sri Lanka in this year’s pink ODI – which coincides with World Cancer Awareness Day.

That should be memorable enough‚ but Du Plessis will have another reason to be in the pink: the match will mark his 100th ODI.

"Growing up you always want to believe you can play a game for your country and to play a hundred is something special‚" David Miller said of the player he shared a century stand with in the second ODI against the Sri Lankans at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

"Doing it on the pink day will make it even more special; it’s going to be a packed house."

But the meaning goes beyond marketing for a man who‚ as SA’s Test and T20 captain‚ has become integral to the new approach they have built from the rubble of their semifinal exit from the 2015 World Cup.

"He brings a lot of maturity to the team as well as that consolidation as a batsman‚" Miller said. "That gets us through the tough times.

"His leadership on and off the field has been something I’ve really enjoyed.

"Even if he’s not captain [in AB de Villiers’ ODI side] he still has that leadership role.