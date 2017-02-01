Why Domingo will keep job
Proteas coach’s future seems secure as Cricket SA set to formalise a contract that has been extended three times
Rumours of the imminent end of Russell Domingo’s tenure as SA’s cricket coach have been greatly exaggerated.
Closer to the truth is that Cricket SA and Domingo need to make sure their corporate governance ducks are in a row.
The fuss was caused by a Cricket SA release on Saturday that ended with what was at best a naively and at worst a negligently cryptic sentence: "The board of directors also resolved to commence the recruitment process for the appointment of the Proteas head coach to take charge after the tour to the UK until after the 2019 edition of the World Cup."
That sparked reporters into action — was Domingo going to lose his job?
Fuel was added to the fire when team management refused reporters’ requests to interview Domingo after the first one-day international at St George’s Park on Saturday‚ and at least one other request has since been turned down.
Even AB de Villiers was a victim of the confusion.
"It is a tough one for the team and I’m speaking on behalf of the guys‚" De Villiers told a media conference after Saturday’s game. "It is a bitter pill to swallow. It’s really difficult for us to take in and there will certainly be a few sad hours in the changing room now."
All of which could have been avoided had Cricket SA communicated properly.
Domingo has had his contract extended three times‚ the last of which expires at the end of August.
In labour law terms‚ a reasonable expectation could have been created that Domingo would continue to be employed in the position indefinitely. So Cricket SA need to nail down some hard and fast dates.
Insiders told Business Day that "it’s not a matter of whether the board are not satisfied or satisfied" with Domingo’s performance. "It’s a matter of procedure that was put in place before the last extension."
That extension was announced on October 26‚ when the memory of the five losses SA suffered in the eight Tests they played against India and England in 2015-16 and the team’s dismal performance in the triangular ODI tournament in the Caribbean were still raw.
The board didn’t think it was appropriate at that time to say they were not going to extend or renew his contract
Domingo‚ invariably a lightning rod for criticism as SA’s first black coach and the first who had not played first-class cricket‚ was repeatedly held up as the villain of the piece.
The contract extension did not go down well despite SA having completed a 5-0 drubbing against Australia in a one-day series two weeks before it was made public.
SA’s busy schedule was part of the reason Domingo’s deal was given fresh legs‚ what with series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand following in short order before the Champions Trophy and the tour to England. SA could play as many as 35 matches between December 26 and August 8‚ so stability was more important than normal.
"The board didn’t think it was appropriate at that time to say they were not going to extend or renew his contract‚" a source said, adding that Domingo knew in October there would be no further extensions.
"I’m surprised and disappointed that so much has been read into this decision‚" a senior administrator said.
"It was taken when we extended his current contract. It’s not good corporate governance to extend someone’s contract on a piecemeal basis. He wants certainty; everybody wants certainty."
To get that certainty it seems Domingo will have to reapply for his job. The fact he has guided SA through the dark days of 2015-16 and into the brightness of having won 14 of their 18 matches since August is the most compelling argument any coach could put on their CV.
