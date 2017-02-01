Why Domingo will keep job

Rumours of the imminent end of Russell Domingo’s tenure as SA’s cricket coach have been greatly exaggerated.

Closer to the truth is that Cricket SA and Domingo need to make sure their corporate governance ducks are in a row.

The fuss was caused by a Cricket SA release on Saturday that ended with what was at best a naively and at worst a negligently cryptic sentence: "The board of directors also resolved to commence the recruitment process for the appointment of the Proteas head coach to take charge after the tour to the UK until after the 2019 edition of the World Cup."

That sparked reporters into action — was Domingo going to lose his job?

Fuel was added to the fire when team management refused reporters’ requests to interview Domingo after the first one-day international at St George’s Park on Saturday‚ and at least one other request has since been turned down.