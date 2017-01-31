England skipper livid over dicey calls by umpire

Mumbai — Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England’s five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.

Chasing 145 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, England needed eight runs from the final over but paceman Jasprit Bumrah held his nerve, conceding just two runs, while claiming two wickets as India squared the three-match series.

Set batsman Joe Root was given out leg before off the first ball of the over despite edging the delivery onto his pads, and Morgan felt it had changed the outcome of the game.

"There is extreme frustration," Morgan said.

"It shifted momentum — first ball of the 20th over, losing a batsman who’s faced 40 balls on a wicket that’s not that easy to time, it is quite a hammer blow.