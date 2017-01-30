Australia’s Big Bash smashes records

Sydney — Records have tumbled in the Twenty20 Big Bash League (BBL), with Cricket Australia (CA) saying on Sunday that the enormous crowds and viewership for the fast-paced

format this season has surpassed expectations.

The Big Bash is in its sixth season and has used a blend of sport and entertainment to draw families and younger spectators to games.

The high-octane format has proved popular, with more than a million people attending this season’s games at an average of 30,114 per match, CA said.

"Once again, fans have spoken and we couldn’t be happier with how this year’s competition has progressed on all levels," Big Bash chief Anthony Everard said.

The league concluded on Saturday with a sold-out crowd at the Waca Ground in Perth watching as the Perth Scorchers thrashed the Sydney Sixers by nine wickets to win the final.

The highest turnout was the derby between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades on January 1 that attracted 71,162 spectators.

AFP