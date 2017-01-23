Stand-in Proteas T20 captain Farhaan Behardien has expressed his disappointment with the pitch at the Wanderers‚ saying it felt as if it was in Colombo rather than Johannesburg.

The normally batting-friendly strip at the Wanderers was tacky and slow‚ suiting Sri Lanka’s spinners.

The visitors exploited the conditions well‚ even though they needed a well-paced 50 from captain Angelo Mathews to beat South Africa by three wickets in Sunday’s second T20 international.

Sri Lanka bundled SA out for 113, but they needed the best part of 19 overs to overhaul the minuscule target.

"We’re very disappointed because we played right into Sri Lanka’s hands‚" Behardien said.

"They played three spinners, and it felt like we were playing in Colombo.

"There are normally lots of runs here, and this is normally a high-scoring ground, but we played right into their hands.

"They came into the game by picking seamers, and they changed their team at the last minute by looking at the wicket.

"That’s why I chose to bat first‚" Behardien said

"It was a decision based on the wicket because it was very abrasive‚ it was dry and we felt that if we could get 130-140 we could have been contending for the game.

"We were about 20 runs short and, yes, our batting was frenetic.

"That surface brought their spinners into play, and that’s something we didn’t want in our own conditions.

"We were very disappointed with the Wanderers."

The flip side of Behardien’s disappointment was Graeme Ford’s happiness at the end of what has been a difficult tour.

The week before‚ Sri Lanka could not get past the third day of the third test as they were rolled on a seaming monster.

They lost 16 wickets in just under three sessions as their batting failed while their spinners were neutralised.

The tired and used surface was the type that chinaman bowler and debutant Lakshan Sandakan thrived on and his 4/23 proved to be the difference‚ despite Lungi Ngidi’s best efforts with his 4/19 to keep South Africa in the hunt.

Ford admitted to being surprised when he saw a Wanderers strip that was uncharacteristically tailored for the visitors.

"We looked at the stats and we thought this was going to be a high scoring game because that’s the nature of the game here but when we saw the pitch‚ we knew it was going to be a different story.

"It was a good toss to lose because it was going to be tough to know what was going to be a good score.

"Unlike the other night where the wet ball didn’t suit our cricket‚ the conditions suited us nicely‚" Ford said.

