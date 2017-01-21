For a veteran of 106 Tests‚ 206 ODIs and 71 T20s‚ AB de Villiers was not convincing when he said he was nervous ahead of his appearance in a provincial match for Northerns against Easterns at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

De Villiers has recovered from an elbow injury that required surgery and the encounter in Benoni is to get him ready for the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Cape Town next week.

Speaking in Centurion this week‚ De Villiers said he is always nervous ahead of matches.

“I am always nervous before cricket games‚" he said.

"After a long break like this you like to go out there and prove that you can still play the game.

"I know there will be a lot of eyes on me in that match. I can still hit the ball well and I would like to prove that I can still play.

"There is added pressure on me to perform but I have always played under pressure‚ and I am motivated to do well.”