Much to the relief of South African cricket‚ gritty Test opener Dean Elgar will be rejoining English county side Somerset‚ but not as a Kolpak player.

Elgar represented the side in 2013 when he was on the fringes of the Test squad but is understood to have turned down a Kolpak contract.

This bodes well for Cricket SA‚ who need Elgar as an opener for the two-and-a-half-month tour of England, starting in May.

Somerset said Elgar would be released by the time SA play the first of four Tests against England on July 6.

TMG Digital