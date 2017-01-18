When will AB de Villiers play another Test?

The AB de Villiers soap opera took yet another turn on Wednesday, when he ruled himself out of SA’s tour of England in May and Bangladesh’s incoming visit later in the year.

Without making a firm commitment about his return‚ De Villiers said he was hoping to return to the Test arena against India and Australia‚ who are expected in SA at the end of the year and early 2018, respectively.

"I made myself unavailable for the New Zealand series and to add to that also the England and the Bangladesh series‚" he said.

"I am hoping to make a comeback with the Titans towards the end of the year in preparation for the series towards the end of the year against India‚ which will be followed by Australia. That’s the plan but I am not committing anything just yet."

De Villiers‚ who is close to signing a bat sponsorship deal with an Indian tyre company believed to be valued at about R28m‚ added that the decision to miss a further two series was not an easy one.