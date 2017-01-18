Sport / Cricket

When will AB de Villiers play another Test?

18 January 2017 - 16:48 PM Mahlatse Mphahlele
SA's AB de Villiers plays a reverse sweep as New Zealand's Luke Ronchi looks on during their T20 International cricket match in Durban in 2015. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
SA's AB de Villiers plays a reverse sweep as New Zealand's Luke Ronchi looks on during their T20 International cricket match in Durban in 2015. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

The AB de Villiers soap opera took yet another turn on Wednesday, when he ruled himself out of SA’s tour of England in May and Bangladesh’s incoming visit later in the year.

Without making a firm commitment about his return‚ De Villiers said he was hoping to return to the Test arena against India and Australia‚ who are expected in SA at the end of the year and early 2018, respectively.

"I made myself unavailable for the New Zealand series and to add to that also the England and the Bangladesh series‚" he said.

"I am hoping to make a comeback with the Titans towards the end of the year in preparation for the series towards the end of the year against India‚ which will be followed by Australia. That’s the plan but I am not committing anything just yet."

De Villiers‚ who is close to signing a bat sponsorship deal with an Indian tyre company believed to be valued at about R28m‚ added that the decision to miss a further two series was not an easy one.

AB’s call on Tests not so shocking anymore

AB de Villiers’ softening commitment to Test cricket hit the game like a bombshell‚ but that bomb has been ticking for some time
Sport
9 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: De Villiers’s Test future could be on a final wicket

Perhaps the lustre and appeal of the five-day game is dimming for the batsman, writes Neil Manthorp
Opinion
1 day ago

"My priorities have changed over the years; I have played for over 12-odd years‚ family has changed‚ my roles in the team have changed over the years and there are a lot of things that have played a role in this decision. I wouldn’t like to think it’s the end.

"I would like to make a comeback and finish what I have started and hopefully‚ somehow‚ have a say in us reclaiming the number one spot on the rankings, which we deserve considering the way we have played over the last three months. It is definitely not the end of the story," De Villiers said.

"A decision to miss the England series wasn’t easy and there is no disrespect to New Zealand and Bangladesh who have improved over [the] last while. My decision has absolutely nothing to do with disrespecting them‚ I need more time to be ready for the end of the year tour against India and Australia and we will see where we go from there."

De Villiers also confirmed that he will continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but not other T20 leagues around the world.

"I feel IPL has become part of the ICC schedule and there are a lot of reasons why most of us won’t say no to it. I am definitely not committing to anything else at the moment but you won’t see me at the Big Bash or any other T20 tournament around the world except playing for South Africa and the IPL.

"We are getting pulled out of IPL early so to start preparations for the Champions Trophy in England and Wales in June but dates have not been confirmed yet‚" he added.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Lion of Africa’s crew hail ‘great sailing, great ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Is A B de Villiers saying goodbye to test cricket?
Sport
3.
Ngidi is raring to let rip
Sport / Cricket
4.
AB’s call on Tests not so shocking anymore
Sport / Cricket
5.
Kipchoge in bid to smash two-hour marathon barrier
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Miller to guide rookies
Sport / Cricket

Domingo: no job security in being Proteas coach
Sport / Cricket

AB to ease back in an amateur match
Sport / Cricket

AB de Villiers says no to Test series against New Zealand in March
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.