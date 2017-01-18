If Titans seamer Lungi Ngidi uses his enthusiasm as effectively as his raw pace‚ he may go a long way in cricket.

While all SA’s fast bowlers are barely hanging onto Kagiso Rabada’s coattails‚ Ngidi is content with the short-format duty he could be given due to Rabada’s rest-enforced absence.

Rabada may be only 10 months older than the Hilton College old boy, but Ngidi is learning from the Proteas spearhead about adapting at the highest level. For a 21-year-old‚ he seems to be at ease with his game even though Sri Lanka‚ as battle-weary as they are after a difficult Test series‚ will be a different kettle of T20 fish starting on Friday at SuperSport Park.

"I’ve had a few conversations with KG and those have been very insightful and I already feel I know what’s required to play and stay at the highest level‚" Ngidi said.

"I know I still have to play but I have a pretty good mindset of how to go about playing at this level. The shortish length that I bowl is a natural one and I know I get a lot of bounce when I bowl," he said.

"When you run in and hit the deck very hard‚ you make it very uncomfortable for the batsman. Naturally‚ I’ve been able to do that because that’s what has worked for me.

"I’ve also been given a path by batsmen in terms of sticking to what works and what doesn’t," he said.

Ngidi was in the same city — Bloemfontein — as recent Test debutant and Knights seamer Duanne Olivier during a Sunfoil Series game between the Knights and Titans in January when he received the important call from selection convenor Linda Zondi.

It happened to be the best piece of news for the youngster as the game was washed out. He had trouble keeping the secret from a teammate. "I was under the covers and about to pass out when the call from Mr Zondi came‚" Ngidi said. "My parents were the first to hear about the selection ."

