Proteas limited-overs batsman David Miller is relishing the opportunity of guiding debutants when SA take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series, starting in Centurion on Friday.

AB de Villiers‚ Hashim Amla‚ Faf du Plessis‚ JP Duminy‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Vernon Philander and Quinton de Kock have been rested for the opening two T20 matches to make way for promising fringe players.

The selectors have rewarded Lungi Ngidi‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ Heino Kuhn‚ Mangaliso Mosehle‚ Dane Paterson and Jon-Jon Smuts with call-ups after impressive performances at franchise level.

"It is exciting to be faced with the opportunity of leading such a group of talented players‚ some of whom will be making their debuts‚" Miller said.

"They have done really well on the domestic front; they were picked purely from their impressive performances for their franchises and they all deserve to be here."

Batsman Farhaan Behardien was chosen as stand-in captain for the opening two matches, and Miller said he would support him, as the most important thing was to win the series.

"We are all right behind him and I feel I will add value whether I am captain or not.

"I will work hard behind the scenes with the youngsters who I will also be learning from," Miller said.

TMG Digital