Kagiso Rabada is SA’s top-ranked bowler

17 January 2017 - 13:56 PM Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kagiso Rabada. Picture: CARL FOURIE/GALLO IMAGES
Kagiso Rabada’s growing reputation as one the best fast bowlers in the world has been further enhanced after he moved to fifth position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for Test players on Tuesday to become SA’s top-ranked bowler.

He is one place ahead of Dale Steyn — by two points — and trails Sri Lanka’s fourth-ranked and experienced spinner Rangana Herath by six points.

All-rounder Vernon Philander is the third South African on the top-10 list in ninth position, his cause helped by the 17 wickets he took in the 3-0 series whitewash of Sri Lanka, which was concluded in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers against Sri Lanka, as he returned with an impressive haul of 19 wickets in the three matches, at an economy rate of 3.74.

The other South African players to improve their rankings were batsmen Hashim Amla‚ who jumped four places to sixth position‚ and JP Duminy‚ who climbed nine places to secure a career-high 33rd position.

Amla scored 134 to become the eighth batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a century in their 100th Test, in the third match against Sri Lanka.

Duminy scored 155 in their 292 partnership for the third wicket with Amla in the third Test.

Proteas Test captain Faf du Plessis and opener Dean Elgar‚ who won the player of the series against Sri Lanka‚ finished in joint-21st position.

The South Africans have another opportunity of improving their positions in the rankings in March, when the Proteas play New Zealand in a three-match away Test series.

The Proteas will be looking for their third successive Test series, win following a hard earned 2-1 victory against Australia away from home late in 2016, and against Sri Lanka.

TMG Digital

Domingo: no job security in being Proteas coach

Domingo has been a constant over the last few years‚ but he receives few of the plaudits that should go his way, writes Telford Vices
6 hours ago

Rabada takes a 10-for, then flies under the radar

Rabada’s performance, and a century and half-century by Dean Elgar and another ton by Quinton de Kock, earn SA the victory against Australia
11 days ago

Proteas in dominant mood

Philander and Rabada torment Sri Lanka’s batsmen
13 days ago

