But they will not begrudge Wayne Parnell and debutant Duanne Olivier their success — they shared seven wickets.

The visitors lost 16 wickets on Saturday and scored only 228 runs. That is a miserable average of 14.25. It is also testament to a damn fine bowling performance backed up by outrageous catching. The most outrageous grab of the lot belonged to Du Plessis at second slip, when he somehow found the height and the wherewithal to snare Angelo Mathews’ screaming top edge.

The noise that rose from the 13,000‚ and more‚ who saw all that go down was worthy of a crowd twice the size.

It is difficult to see past the totality of SA’s domination in the third Test‚ but they built towards a performance like that throughout the series.

They were helped by pitches tailored to their strengths and designed to take Rangana Herath‚ Sri Lanka’s superbly subtle slow left-armer‚ out of the contest. But SA still needed to play well to make the most of those conditions‚ and Du Plessis showed he was willing to do things the hard way when he chose to bat despite having gone in with an all-seam attack. The decision seemed odd‚ but with rain predicted it made sense for the batsmen to suck it up.

"I had a word with [Du Plessis] in PE but we knew coming into this series that we were going to have green wickets to bat on‚" opening batsman Dean Elgar said.

"Fortunately it went well for quite a few of our batsmen and personally it was the best series that I’ve had‚ so maybe I should bat more on green wickets."

Elgar’s 308 runs and average of 61.60 made him the series’ leading batsman.

All six top run-scorers were South Africans‚ and they owned all five the centuries and six of the nine half-centuries made during the rubber.

Like Elgar‚ JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock averaged more than 50. The best of the Lankans’ averages was Mathews’ 29.66.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers were more competitive than their batsmen‚ but they were not in the class of Rabada and Philander‚ who took 19 scalps at 17.15 and 17 at 14.58.