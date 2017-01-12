Moving on after Kyle disruption

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis harbours no grudges against Kyle Abbott but said his decision to take up a Kolpak contract last week messed with the team’s preparation for Thursday’s third Test against Sri Lanka.

Du Plessis equated the mini-turmoil to the "mintgate" saga that developed into a full-blown storm after SA handed Australia an innings defeat in Hobart in December.

"I’ll use the Australian series as an example, where we played amazing cricket and led the series 2-0 and there’s other stuff that influences and takes the shine from the performances‚" Du Plessis said.

"We respect Kyle’s decision and what’s left is for us to look forward to the next Test match and build a new bowling unit ."

Wayne Parnell will replace Abbott in the match-day 11.

"Wayne offers something different‚ that being a left-arm seamer. In a perfect world‚ that’s the variety you’d love to have to Kagiso Rabada’s pace and Vernon Philander’s relentlessness," he said.

