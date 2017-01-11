The inclusion of wicketkeeper/ batsman Mangaliso Mosehle in the Proteas squad for the Twenty20s against Sri Lanka raises the number of Lions players coach Geoffrey Toyana has produced for the national team to 10 in under five years.

Before Mosehle was called up on Monday‚ Toyana had overseen the progression of Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Aaron Phangiso‚ Chris Morris‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Hardus Viljoen‚ Stephen Cook‚ Dwaine Pretorious and Eddie Leie.

Even more impressive is that Toyana has guided four black players — Phangiso‚ Bavuma‚ Leie and Mosehle — to the top, boosting Cricket SA’s aggressive transformation drive.

Rabada and De Kock have established themselves in the ranks the best young players in the world in all formats.

Cook and Bavuma are cementing their spots in the Test side, while Phangiso is key in the limited overs sides.

And Toyana says he has another gem to offer in young all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who is quietly making an impression at franchise level.

"I believe that he will play for the Proteas in the future because he has all the attributes‚" Toyana said. "He reminds me a little of Kagiso Rabada because despite his natural and undoubted talent, he asks the right cricket questions and he is willing to learn.

"He is a batting all-rounder and the most important thing for us at the moment is to ensure we manage him properly and help him to fulfil his potential.

"The other good example for us is Stephen Cook‚ who embodies the qualities of never giving up.

"He kept on working hard at franchise level and he was ready when the opportunity to represent his country finally arrived."

Toyana said they have managed to produce capable Proteas because they usually go for young and hungry players who are desperate for opportunities to prove themselves.

"There is no secret really‚ we bring in players from other franchises or our development structures who are hungry.

"We still have players like Bjorn Fortuin and Nicky van den Berg who are coming through."

Producing players for the Proteas is good, but the flip side is Toyana finds his squad are a little thin when those players are called up.

TMG Digital