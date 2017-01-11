Kudos for Amla as he joins elite group
Talismanic Proteas batsman in stellar company as he starts 100th Test in Sri Lanka series
On the eve of his 100th Test, against Sri Lanka at Wanderers Stadium on Thursday‚ Proteas batting talisman Hashim Amla was hailed by teammates Stephen Cook and Wayne Parnell as an undoubted stalwart of the South African game.
When he walks on to the hallowed Bullring turf for the third and final Test where SA are aiming for a whitewash‚ Amla will become only the eighth South African to feature in a century of Test matches.
He will join an exclusive hundred-club group that features the likes of Jacques Kallis‚ Mark Boucher‚ Graeme Smith‚ Shaun Pollock‚ Makhaya Ntini‚ Gary Kirsten and AB de Villiers.
Cook‚ who has known Amla since school days‚ described the batsman as one of the best batsmen SA has produced.
"I grew up playing school cricket against him while he was at Durban High School and I was playing for KES‚" Cook said on Tuesday.
"I have always known him as a great player and fantastic person. You just have to look at his statistics," Cook said.
"I have been fortunate to share various dressing rooms with him from the time he was my captain at under-19 level to now where we are playing Test cricket together, 15 years later."
Wayne Parnell said they wanted to win the Test match and whitewash the Sri Lankans for the sake of Amla who has been the foundation for many successes since 2004.
"His record speaks for itself‚" Parnell said. "The man has scored almost 8,000 Test runs at an average of close to 50, which is remarkable.
"He has been one of the pillars of this team for a long time and it will be nice of us to give him victory that will ensure a whitewash on this special occasion," he said.
Parnell added that throughout his international career‚ Amla has always been someone who he turned to for advice when things got tough.
"He has been like a brother to me on tour and an awesome team man."
Cook added that Amla was a calming influence in the team and someone with a good feel of the game who knew how to share his tactical knowledge with those around him.
"On my debut‚ I batted with him for long periods and he was so welcoming and helpful‚" Cook said.
"He is a voice of calm when situations get tricky‚ he is there when people need to be grounded a little bit.
"He is a voice of reason and he brings a lot of confidence to the group.
"I spoke about him in Australia‚ even though he did not get enough runs‚ because the impact he had on the guys to perform was immense.
"His experience on the wickets there and how to deal with the Australians during the off-field difficulties was a big help.
"He plays a vital role in the side whether he scores nought or a hundred‚ he is one of those guys who starts on 30 because he is worth 30 runs for his experience."
