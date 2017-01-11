On the eve of his 100th Test, against Sri Lanka at Wanderers Stadium on Thursday‚ Proteas batting talisman Hashim Amla was hailed by teammates Stephen Cook and Wayne Parnell as an undoubted stalwart of the South African game.

When he walks on to the hallowed Bullring turf for the third and final Test where SA are aiming for a whitewash‚ Amla will become only the eighth South African to feature in a century of Test matches.

He will join an exclusive hundred-club group that features the likes of Jacques Kallis‚ Mark Boucher‚ Graeme Smith‚ Shaun Pollock‚ Makhaya Ntini‚ Gary Kirsten and AB de Villiers.

Cook‚ who has known Amla since school days‚ described the batsman as one of the best batsmen SA has produced.

"I grew up playing school cricket against him while he was at Durban High School and I was playing for KES‚" Cook said on Tuesday.

"I have always known him as a great player and fantastic person. You just have to look at his statistics," Cook said.

"I have been fortunate to share various dressing rooms with him from the time he was my captain at under-19 level to now where we are playing Test cricket together, 15 years later."

Wayne Parnell said they wanted to win the Test match and whitewash the Sri Lankans for the sake of Amla who has been the foundation for many successes since 2004.

"His record speaks for itself‚" Parnell said. "The man has scored almost 8,000 Test runs at an average of close to 50, which is remarkable.

"He has been one of the pillars of this team for a long time and it will be nice of us to give him victory that will ensure a whitewash on this special occasion," he said.