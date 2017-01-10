Wayne Parnell’s timing spot on

Timing‚ any cricketer will tell you‚ is everything — and Wayne Parnell’s was as good as it gets at the weekend.

Parnell was temporarily released from SA’s squad before the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands last week in order to play for the Cobras in their first-class match against the Lions in Oudtshoorn.

The fast-bowling‚ hard-hitting left-hander knew his best chance of playing against the Lankans would come in the third Test at the Wanderers‚ which starts on Thursday.

That was the case before Kyle Abbott came out as a Kolpak defector at Newlands‚ which cost him his place in the squad.

But it would not hurt Parnell to have put in a conspicuous performance in Oudtshoorn. That he did‚ and in fine style.

Having taken 4/26 in the first innings and 2/72 at fewer than three runs an over on a flattening pitch in the second dig‚ Parnell opened the batting in the Cobras’ second innings and hammered an undefeated 103 to help his team chase down their target of 237 with six wickets standing and 15 balls to spare. That after he had made a four-ball duck in his first trip to the crease‚ when he batted at No8.