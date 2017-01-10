Steve O’Keefe coddled ahead of Aussie series in India

Sydney — Steve O’Keefe’s hopes of joining the Australian slow-bowling attack in the four-Test series in India from next month have been boosted after the left-arm spinner was withdrawn from the remainder of the Big Bash League to prepare for the tour.

The 32-year-old returned home injured after playing his third Test in Sri Lanka last July and was only recalled to the national team for last week’s final Test of the home summer against Pakistan.

O’Keefe had been named in the Sydney Sixers squad to make his return to Big Bash League action in Monday’s match against the Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Cricket Ground before Cricket Australia pulled him out.

He will now focus on the five-day format and will be part of a group of players travelling to Dubai for a training camp ahead of the India tour.