Cricket review to be released this week, says Chris Nenzani

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani says the national team review that was controversially shelved in 2016 will be released this week.

A review of the team’s abysmal performances in 2015 was instituted but after various hiccups along the way‚ coupled with members of the initial panel excusing themselves‚ the review died a premature death.

While Nenzani was coy about who was involved in compiling the review and its terms of reference‚ he said the review had gone through all the CSA checkpoints and the report was now in the CSA’s possession.

"We do have the national team review and we’ll be making an announcement in the next week‚" Nenzani said.

"We’ve sat down‚ received and noted the report.

"From here we are going to make a formal announcement in terms of implementing some of the recommendations and then see how do we align our programmes with those recommendations.

"The aims of the review weren’t shortsighted. They are long term to ensure the mistakes that have been made will not be repeated again.

"They will have a sustainable blueprint that will take us forward.

"We know the team has turned the corner but we want to sustain that success.

"You will see when the report is released. The panel that undertook the review was very professional and is very credible."

Nenzani also did not seem to be too worried about the dramatic events that unfolded during the second Test at Newlands, where it was revealed that Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw would take up Kolpak contracts‚ ruling themselves out for national team selection.

Nenzani said the loss of players because of the lure of the pound was unavoidable.

But he said CSA could not be held hostage by the currency or the players, and the game needed to be spread to more parts of the country to ensure cricket did not stagnate.

"When you look at cricket‚ you also need to look at it as an economic activity and how people need to look at it as something to secure their economic futures.

"We offer opportunities to everyone in the game but what we can’t do is to offer a 10-year guarantee of playing for the national team.

"The one thing we can’t do is to compete with the dollar and the pound."

Nenzani also confirmed that an announcement would be made on the launch of the new Twenty20 league in February.

TMG Digital