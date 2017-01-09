Cricket national team review panel hands over final report

Finding a director of cricket is one of the key recommendations of Cricket SA’s (CSA’s) long-awaited national team review.

The director of cricket’s role will be to oversee the Protea’s performance, with ultimate accountability on all issues relating to the team’s performance.

CSA’s board received the review at a meeting on Friday with the panel that compiled it, consisting of former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar‚ former Proteas opener Adam Bacher‚ CSA independent board member Iqbal Khan and former department of sport and recreation chief executive Mthobi Tyamazashe.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith‚ FirstRand bank human resources executive Francois Hugo‚ South African Cricketers’ Association chairman Tony Irish and former Proteas coach Gary Kirsten were on the panel in advisory capacities.

The review recommended that the convenor of selectors be a permanent position with defined responsibilities pertaining to selection, talent identification, and re-aligning the workings of the selection committee. The post is currently held by Linda Zondi.

It also recommended:

1. Culture: Build a common and shared purpose that all stakeholders subscribe to in order to address the issues that have led to the erosion of culture within the Protea team.

2. Talent retention: Formulate and execute a strategy to minimise or stop the loss of "players of national interest" in the CSA setup.

3. SA A team and high performance centre: Make sure that the role of the SA A team and the high performance centre contribute to the Proteas’ sustained success.

4. Coaching: Develop coaches whose role is to improve the pipeline of players to the Proteas, and consider the option of contracting franchise coaches to CSA.

5. Ex-players: Create an environment where ex-players feel included and can be used as a resource to share skills and experiences.

CSA president Chris Nenzani said it would consider its options before implementing the recommendations.

An initial review was shelved, and panel members excused themselves after an abysmal 2015/16 season during which the Proteas lost test series to India away and England at home.

"The board has received and accepted both cricket review reports and noted the various recommendations made," said Nenzani.

"We will now consider all the recommendations in detail through our management and committee structures before making any decisions‚" he said.

TMG Digital