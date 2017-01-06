Rabada takes a 10-for, then flies under the radar

Not often does a bowler who takes no wickets in a match give a media conference and another, who takes 10, fail to do so, writes Telford Vice.

But the second Test between SA and Sri Lanka at Newlands, which the home side won by 282 runs to clinch the series 2-0, was no ordinary match.

Instead, it was Kyle Abbott’s last Test because he had signed a Kolpak contract.

So Abbott — wicketless in 23 nonetheless fine overs — spoke to the media at length and Kagiso Rabada, who bowled like a runaway train on fire for his match haul of 10/92 — the best figures by a South African in the 24 Tests they have played against the Lankans — was nowhere to be seen.

Rabada’s performance, and a century and half-century by Dean Elgar and another ton by Quinton de Kock, earned SA the victory.

It also meant the home side have won the series ahead of the third Test at the Wanderers.

All on a pitch green and grassy enough to make even its creator, Evan Flint, nervous.

"For an opening batsman to get a hundred on a wicket like that was great batting, and there was great bowling from our bowlers," Faf du Plessis said. "From then we were in a dominant position. It was pretty much a perfect performance.

"We felt that we could take it at lunch on day four in a perfect world and it worked out exactly like that.

"We were relentless. We didn’t let Sri Lanka into the game once." Indeed they didn’t, and the Lankans knew it.

"Dean Elgar batted brilliantly to get a hundred on that particular surface," their captain, Angelo Mathews, said. "He left a lot of balls. The way he batted is a lesson for all of us.

"Our batsmen have been pretty disappointing.

"You need long hours of concentration against a quality attack like SA’s.

"They rarely give you a loose ball and if you try to score runs off the good balls you end up nicking off to the slips or to the ’keeper."

Sri Lanka, who were set 507 to win, resumed on 130/4 and lost six wickets for 94 runs in the 12 overs on Thursday.

Rabada took four of them, first striking in the sixth over when Dinesh Chandimal’s flick off his pads flew to Stephen Cook at square leg.

In his next over Rabada had a slashing Upul Tharanga caught behind off the bottom edge with his first delivery and Angelo Mathews, who was on the drive, also snaffled by Quinton de Kock with the sixth ball.

Four overs later Suranga Lakmal gloved a Rabada bouncer to De Kock.

Keshav Maharaj hammered another nail into the visitors’ coffin when he had Lahiru Kumara stumped by De Kock.

Vernon Philander ended the match when he bowled Nuwan Pradeep to complete the Lankans’ dismissal for 224.

TMG Digital