Paul Adams holds no grudges against anyone at the Cape Cobras after his controversial redeployment from head coach of the franchise to manager of the Western Cape Cricket high-performance set-up.

In September 2016‚ 10 of the 17 contracted players filed a dispute with the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration regarding Adams’s position after a breakdown in the relationship between players and the coach.

The Western Cape Cricket board initially supported Adams with a "vote of confidence".

But in late December‚ a joint statement confirmed he had stepped down to be replaced by former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince.

Speaking for the first time since the move on Thursday‚ the former Proteas slow left-arm chinaman said he had put the episode behind him and was fully focused on unearthing new talent for the franchise.

"I have taken responsibility that results were not as expected on the field in the last few months and I bear no grudges against anyone who had a problem with me‚" he said.

"I have moved on to a new and exciting role, which is where my full attention is at the moment and I have no regrets with what happened."

Being moved from head of the franchise to working with youngsters is seen as a demotion. But Adams said he was not obsessed with job titles and he was happy to have another opportunity to serve the game.

"I don’t worry about titles. Serving cricket is what is important to me and I am happy that I have another opportunity to work with youngsters‚ which is what I did before I was appointed as head coach five years ago.

"I have been involved in professional cricket for 21 years and I feel I will continue to make a meaningful contribution working with the youngsters.

"While I was head coach‚ we identified high performance as an area where we must tighten up and this is what I would be doing from now on."

He said he would be open to considering other head coaching positions in the future but it was unlikely that a job was available in SA at the moment as all the franchises seemed to be settled.

In his five seasons at the Cobras‚ Adams oversaw the progression of players such as Beuran Hendricks‚ Dane Piedt‚ Dane Paterson and George Linde to the senior side. He recently helped Wayne Parnell’s return to the Proteas after a number of injury setbacks.

Adams became the youngest Test player in South African history when he was capped at the age of 18 years and 340 days.

He is among the highest-qualified coaches in SA with a level 4 qualification and he helped the Cobras to five trophies in as many years in charge.

TMG Digital