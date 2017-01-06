Abbott ditches SA pitch

Almost two hours before Abbott had sat behind a thicket of microphones to explain why he had done such a thing, and had come within a single breath of melting into tears.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make through my years of playing cricket, but at the end of the day it’s the right decision for me," Abbott said.

"I have had a great run with Cricket SA, I have no regrets at all. I have been involved in some unbelievable games and series and I am grateful for that. I feel it is a time in my life where I need to make a career decision.

"I am going to be 30 this year and I feel this is the right path for me," he said. "I have felt over the last four years that I’ve never been far away from being dropped and in the last couple of months it has actually felt like if I do, it doesn’t matter. It has been really hard playing with that, for various reasons."

It was all very different from what Abbott had said at another media conference, this one at St George’s Park, as recently as Friday: "The team’s in a great space and so am I. It’s exciting to see what’s going to come. You get to put on your cap and play a Test match.