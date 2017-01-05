Current International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire of the year Marais Erasmus said the introduction of the decision-review system (DRS) has affected the game positively.

The ICC introduced the system in 2009 but the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shunned it until the recent Test series against England in November.

"I am one of the first guys to speak out about it [DRS] and the positive effect it will have on the game. Most international umpires feel the same way because it helps for different reasons like fixing errors‚" said Erasmus‚ who got 90% of decisions correct last season.

"It was something new that we had to deal with and we did not change our style as umpires too much in terms of how we took decisions.

"You don’t start umpiring differently because there is DRS‚ we continue to try and get decisions right.

"You don’t want to give a not-out decision because the fielding team has a review but give a decision that is right in the moment‚" he added.

Umpires are constantly under tremendous pressure and Erasmus admitted there would always be human error despite working hard in preparations such as video reviews to get decisions right.

He also admitted that he felt more pressure while working as a television review umpire than on the field because there is no room for error on referrals.

"I feel pressure when doing the television job because you are not supposed to make an error," Erasmus said.

"On-field mistakes are‚ to a certain extent‚ understandable and you are not supposed to make a wrong decision while reviewing on television‚" said the 52-year-old‚ a veteran of 39 Tests‚ 67 ODIs and 26 T20s.

He said there were teams that were difficult to work with but that Kane Williamson of New Zealand and India’s Virat Kohli were two captains he enjoyed working with the most.

"Williamson is a respectful guy on the field and Kohli is passionate about the game," Erasmus said.

