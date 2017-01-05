Cricket series victory in the air for SA

Unlike justice, victory delayed is not victory denied, and SA will surely wrap up their win over Sri Lanka at Newlands

on Thursday.

If, by some miracle, the Lankans force the second Test into a fifth day, SA should still win. Anything else would be an injustice to a home side who have outplayed their opponents.

So there was a feeling of water being treaded when stumps were drawn on Wednesday, the third day, with the visitors on 130/4, still 377 runs away from their target

of 507.

SA have been winners in waiting since Tuesday, when they reached the close 317 runs ahead — more than enough, probably. They threw another 189 runs onto the pile before the declaration came 45 minutes before tea in an innings that has left questions hanging in the air like the smoke from the bush fires that have ravished the region during these hot,

dry days.

Two of the batsmen who could use time in the middle under minimal pressure, Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma, were dismissed for ducks. That means they have gone 10 and six Test innings without reaching 50.

Another, JP Duminy, scored 30. His past seven innings,

then, have yielded only one

half-century.

But there will be satisfaction that the lower middle order pulled their weight, what with the last three partnerships adding 87 runs to the total.