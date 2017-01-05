Australia to seek revenge in historic four Tests

SA will play a four-Test home series against Australia for the first time since readmission next summer, Cricket SA said on Wednesday.

Australia’s tour will end a bumper 2017-18 season for the Proteas that could feature as many as 13 Tests.

What with the Bangladesh and Australia itineraries confirmed, South Africans now await the schedule for India’s visit in the first half of the summer. That tour is also expected to feature four Tests.

Success against the Australians and the Indians holds important implications for SA’s Test ranking.

"Australia are currently the No2 ranked team on the ICC Test table and we will need to beat them and India to regain our place at the top of the table," a Cricket SA release quoted CE Haroon Lorgat as saying.

The Australia series starts at Kingsmead on March 1 2018 and is scheduled to end at the Wanderers on April 18, which coincides with the Easter weekend.

That could prove an interesting experiment as the size of crowds for Boxing Day Tests at Kingsmead and St George’s Park have disappointed.

Australia will be seeking revenge for their 2-1 home series loss in November and will play four Tests for the first time since being humbled 4-0 on SA soil in the 1969-70 season.

TMG Digital