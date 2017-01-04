Lahiru Kumara‚ the 19-year-old whose 6/122 is the best performance by a Sri Lankan fast bowler in a Test innings in SA‚ had a firmer idea of the magic number: "If we can restrict SA to 250‚ that could be realistic."

SA are in control because Philander and the rest of their attack bowled superbly to snuff out Sri Lanka’s first innings for 110.

That earned the home side‚ who made 392 in their first innings‚ a lead of 282; enough to tell the Lankans to follow on.

Part of the reason that didn’t happen was the fact that there were only two days between the first and second Tests.

"We’ve taken a decision as to what’s the best chance for us to win this game‚" Philander said.

"We feel that setting the game up with the bat and giving the bowlers a break — these are back-to-back Tests and we had quite a busy workload in Port Elizabeth (where the first test ended on Friday) — is the best way going forward and the best way for us to win this game."

Philander took 4/27 on Tuesday‚ a haul that put him on 150 career wickets.

He claimed the last two of those scalps with consecutive deliveries‚ which means he will be on a hat-trick when he stands at the top of his run in Sri Lanka’s second innings.

It’s all a far cry from where he was this time last year after tearing ankle ligaments during SA’s tour to India.

"I cherish every moment just being back because I know what a frustration it was being out of the game for seven to eight months‚" he said.

"I just want to go out there and perform at my best every time I get an opportunity.

"When you’re out of the game you really miss those moments and you start to feel what it’s like not being a part of it."

Cricket has been part of Philander’s life for more than half of his 31 years‚ so to be denied it for as long as he was would have challenged him on a range of levels.

But the game comes differently to other players‚ Kumara among them.

"I played hockey‚ not cricket‚ at school‚" Kumara said.