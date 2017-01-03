A familiar figure loomed large and in charge at SA’s net practice at Newlands on Sunday‚ and it was not Table Mountain.

It was instead athletically‚ healthily human‚ and he was neither practising‚ coaching‚ part of the press pack nor hunting autographs. In fact‚ he owns an autograph that has been hunted thousands of times.

Jacques Kallis signed a few on Sunday and submitted himself to more than a few selfies.

"He’s probably the greatest cricketer who has ever played and he’s in Cape Town‚" Russell Domingo said.

"For us not to get him down to practice would be stupid."

Indeed. But what was Kallis doing? "He’s keen to come and watch and see what’s happening and share his experiences with some of the younger players who have never met him before‚" Domingo said.

"He’s just going to chill with the team for the day.

"It’s very informal. He sat in our team meeting and shared some of his stories and ideas. If there’s anything he’s picked up or anybody wants to chat to him about how they’re feeling about their game‚ talk to Jacques.

"He’s got all the experience in the world. He’s had ups and downs in his career.

"He’s had highlights‚ he’s had lowlights and he can share some of those."