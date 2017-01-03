Elgar’s century of sheer determination

They lost Stephen Cook to the fourth ball of the match and without a run on the board, and Hashim Amla and JP Duminy six balls apart. Suranga Lakmal did for Cook with an out-swinger that stole a kiss from the outside edge en route to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, playing his third Test and his first not against Zimbabwe, removed Amla with an inswinger that would have made lesser players look far more inept as it crashed into the stumps.

Then he had Duminy taken behind with a legside delivery that was gloved and, somehow, caught by a tumbling Mendis.

Elgar had faced 62 balls at that point — enough to tell him he would need to face many more if his team were to make a fist of things.

Angelo Mathews had won the toss and refused to bat on a grassy, green pitch that lurked under scudding clouds.

Mathews’s bowlers proved their captain’s decision correct by finding their line and length early in the piece and plenty of swing and seam movement.

Elgar stood firm through all that, and even though conditions eased once the sun started dipping towards Table Mountain, he knew he could never trust the ball to be where he thought it was when it reached his bat.

Amla met the challenge posed by all that and helped Elgar add 66, and Faf du Plessis stuck around long enough to share 76.

Temba Bavuma stayed for only half an hour, but happily for SA Quinton de Kock was made of more stubborn stuff.

He and Elgar seemed set to stand tall all the way to stumps.

But in the sixth over before the close and with the partnership worth 103, Elgar feathered the new ball, bowled by Lakmal, to Mendis.

As Elgar walked off, with the sun and the mountain at his back and throaty appreciation for his feat all around, he slowly removed his helmet and, eventually, raised his bat with a weariness that could be felt from hundreds of metres away.

He had batted for six hours, faced 230 balls and hit 15 fours.

As impressive as all that sounds, watching him do it was a lot more so — because there is no contest when statistics meet a special performance, and special this one was.

But cricket is a game of numbers, and the most important of them for the home side going into the second day’s play is that De Kock is 68 not out.

Might Kyle Abbott, who was promoted to No8 and responded with a punchy 16 not out, and Vernon Philander help De Kock ensure Elgar is not SA’s only centurion?

Stranger things have happened in the game — and as recently as Monday.