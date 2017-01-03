Quinton de Kock’s third test century and sturdy batting by the lower order earned South Africa the advantage over Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday.

The home side‚ who were put in to bat‚ were dismissed for 392 with what became the last ball before lunch on day two of the second test.

South Africa resumed on 297/6 with De Kock 68 not out. He went to his century in the 11th over of the day and was caught behind off Lahiru Kumara for 101 just three balls later.

The Lankans might have thought that‚ having reduced South Africa to 336/8 and dismissed their last frontline batsman‚ they would soon be at the batting crease.

But 56 runs were added after De Kock’s dismissal through the efforts of Vernon Philander‚ Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.

Kyle Abbott resumed with De Kock‚ and when Abbott edged to the wicketkeeper Rangana Herath surpassed Chaminda Vaas as Sri Lanka’s second-highest test wicket-taker.

Philander’s dismissal‚ also caught behind‚ earned 19-year-old fast bowler Lahiru Kumara his maiden five-wicket haul in his third test.

When Kumara had Rabada taken behind to end the innings he owned the best figures by a Sri Lankan fast bowler in a test innings in South Africa‚ a haul of 6/122.

The visitors were depleted by the absence of fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep‚ who left the field with a quadriceps injury after bowling 15.4 overs on Monday and hasn’t bowled since.

Better news for the Lankans was that Dinesh Chandimal‚ who handed his wicketkeeping gloves to Kusal Mendis on Monday in an effort to aid his recovery from a fever‚ was back behind the stumps on Tuesday.

