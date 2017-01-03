January 28: The first one-day international against Sri Lanka will be played at St George’s Park. It is also the target date for AB de Villiers’ return from the elbow injury that has kept him out of action for SA since June 2016.

June 18: Two teams will line up at The Oval to play the Champions Trophy final. Will one of them‚ at long last, be SA? And what if they win?

July 6: Lord’s is the venue for the start of the Test series against England. It is the first of SA’s engagements against all of the "big three" countries in the coming months.

That is a big enough occasion but there is also this: Dale Steyn’s projected return after breaking his shoulder in Perth in November.

September 28: That is when SA’s home summer starts with a Test series against Bangladesh.

And that in pretty Potchefstroom‚ nogal.

Visits by India and Australia are set to complete the schedule‚ but those itineraries have yet to be announced.

December 16: The date for the final of Cricket SA’s proposed new T20 tournament‚ an eight-team extravaganza touted as being on par with others of its ilk in India‚ Australia‚ the Caribbean‚ Bangladesh‚ Pakistan and England. Can hardly wait.

TMG Digital