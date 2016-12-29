South Africans can look forward to a jam-packed 2017–18 season that could feature as many as 13 home tests.

The first segment of a summer that will include visits by Big Three sides India and Australia was confirmed on Thursday when Cricket South Africa (CSA) released the fixtures for Bangladesh’s tour.

The Bangladeshis will play two tests‚ three one-day internationals and two T20s between September 28 and October 29.

They will serve as the opening act in a season in which the Indians and Australians will each play four tests in South Africa.

"Bangladesh will be followed by India who are making a full tour across all three formats with four test matches‚ five ODIs and three T20 international matches‚" a CSA release said.

"The India tour in turn will be followed by Australia for a series of four test matches during February and March 2018. These fixtures are also in the process of being confirmed and will be announced in the new year."

Bangladesh‚ which last toured South Africa in 2008‚ will play tests in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein.

Bangladesh tour itinerary:

September 21 to 23: Tour match vs SA Invitation XI‚ Benoni

September 28 to October 2: 1st test‚ Potchefstroom

October 6 to 10: 2nd test match‚ Bloemfontein

October 12: one-day tour match vs SA Invitation XI‚ Bloemfontein

October 15: 1st ODI‚ Kimberley (day)

October 18: 2nd ODI‚ Paarl (day)

October 22: 3rd ODI‚ East London (day)

October 26: 1st T20‚ Bloemfontein (day/night)

October 29: 2nd T20‚ Potchefstroom (day)

