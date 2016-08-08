Four cricketers banned following match fixing probe

Cricket SA (CSA) said on Monday it has banned four players following a match fixing probe of the 2015 domestic Twenty20 competition.

The banned players were named as Jean Symes, Pumelela Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati and Thami Tsolekile, the former South African Test wicketkeeper.

"The banning of these four players follows a lengthy investigation," the organisation said in a statement.

The players have been banned from the sport for between seven and 12 years following the investigation of the domestic Twenty20 competition.

"Whilst there has been no evidence to suggest that an actual fix in any match was carried out, these players all participated in material discussions about match fixing," said CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

Tsolekile, who received a 12-year-ban, is said to have failed to disclose to authorities "details of an approach to engage in corrupt conduct" in the 2015 competition.

Tsolekile toured England as SA’s back-up wicketkeeper in 2003 and played in three Test matches, two against India and one against England, in 2004. He remained on the fringes of the team and toured England and Australia in 2012 and the United Arab Emirates for a series against Pakistan in 2013 without winning further caps.

Matshikwe, a bowler formerly contracted to the Lions, is said to have received a payment or incentive to fix a match.

He was given a 10-year ban, as was Ethy Mbhalati, a bowler formerly contracted to the Titans.

Matshikwe said: "I would like to apologise to my family‚ friends‚ the public who are fans of the game of cricket‚ my teammates‚ Gauteng cricket‚ Lions cricket and especially to CSA for my actions.

"I feel ashamed and I deeply regret being involved. I understand that I have to take responsibility and I accept the punishment that CSA has imposed on me. I am truly sorry."

Symes was handed a seven-year ban for failing to disclose to the authorities a payment given to him.

"Our attitude towards any form of corruption is clear ... hence why we have imposed the firm sanctions," said Lorgat.

He said investigations were still ongoing and declined to comment on the possibility of other players being involved.

All the banned players have expressed regret for their offences.

"I deeply regret that at the end of my career, a career that I have devoted to the sport of cricket ... I have conducted myself in a manner that amounts to a contravention of the ethical code of conduct of Cricket SA," said Symes.

"In hindsight I would have conducted myself differently. I regret any hurt or inconvenience that I have caused my team‚ my fellow players‚ my family and friends and specifically CSA," he said.

The bans came into effect on August 1.

Tony Irish, CE of the South African Cricketers’ Association and the international players’ representative body, said it was a sad day for cricket but took heart that there had been a thorough investigation. "Cricket has got these problems worldwide," said Irish.

"The positive is that our system has detected them and there has been a successful prosecution as a result of clean players coming forward," he added.

The bans came more than six months after Gulam Bodi, another former international player, was banned for 20 years after admitting to charges of "contriving or attempting to fix matches" in SA’s domestic Twenty20 competition.

Bodi acted as an intermediary for international betting syndicates in approaching players involved in the tournament.

AFP and Telford Vice