LOOK out for the return of Faf du Plessis and a more conventional attack in SA’s triseries match against Australia in St Kitts on Saturday‚ which starts at 7pm (SA time).

Du Plessis has been sidelined with a fractured finger since April and missed his team’s first two matches of the tournament — games in which their batting could have done with his firm hand at the helm.

"Faf will be back‚" AB de Villiers confirmed. "He’s a reliable guy to have at No. 3 and I’m looking forward to him being back and scoring some runs."

Runs

SA could have done with more of them in their first two games. A total of 188 wasn’t enough to hold West Indies and it took brilliant bowling and feisty fielding to earn victory over the Aussies after SA had mustered just 189/9.

"In both games we allowed the opposition back into the game‚" De Villiers said. "That was the disappointing thing; the whole batting order got in and then got out. We’re going to have to cross that line as a batting unit."

Matters were not helped by the poor pitch in Providence‚ where all the tournament’s matches have been played so far.

Warner Park in Basseterre‚ St Kitts‚ presents a livelier scenario. A willing pitch and a tiny outfield translate into big scores: the average first innings total in one-day internationals at the ground is 282.

Consequently‚ the mix of three spinners and two seamers SA deployed to great effect to beat Australia in Providence might not survive.

"It definitely looks better than Guyana and the boundaries are pretty short — it’s half a hit and it’s over the ropes‚ I’m expecting high scores‚" De Villiers said.

"It should be better to bat on and an extra seamer might have to come back into the side. Our balance won’t allow us to go in with only two seamers.

"We’re still deciding‚ but we’re probably looking to leave one of the spinners out."

But‚ whatever the conditions or the make-up of the teams‚ the bigger picture was another clash between two of the fiercest rivals in all of sport.

"I’ve never had an easy game against Australia‚" De Villiers said. "The juices are always flowing when the two teams collide and that’s the way it should be."

